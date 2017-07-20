MPW
Search
russia investigationTrump: I Wouldn’t Have Appointed Sessions If I’d Known About Russia Recusal
StarbucksStarbucks to Columnist: You Say ‘Tomato’. We Say ‘Sun-Dried Optimized Natural Product’
The Art Of Craft Coffee Curations At Palladium
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
fake newsDo VCs Need A Conduct Board For Sexual Harassment?
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Sterling Rates To Fluctuate During Brexit Negotiations
On a global scale, women are 32% more successful than men. Matt Cardy — Getty Images
Crowdfunding

Women Are Better at Crowdfunding Than Men Are. This is Why

Madeline Farber
8:15 AM ET

When it comes to crowdfunding, women take the cake.

That's according to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and The Crowdfunding Center, which found that women across the world are consistently more successful than men in reaching their funding targets. On a global scale, women are 32% more successful than their male counterparts, according to the study, which analyzed more than 450,000 seed crowdfunding campaigns across the globe. Women in Asia typically achieve twice as much success as men there. And North American women have a 23% success rate, compared to a 20% success rate for men.

According to the study, crowdfunding helps level the playing field between men and women. While women typically face gender-discrimination or bias in traditional sources of funding like venture capital or banking, crowdfunding "enables and empowers far more female decision-makers – as project backers and ‘micro-VCs’ – than within traditional finance," the report argues. In other words, crowdfunding platforms allow female entrepreneurs to get the funding they need while facing less discrimination.

The reason for their success? Well, according to the report, female crowdfunders generally use more emotional and inclusive language in their videos and pitch descriptions than men, which is also to their benefit. Crowdfunding investors, regardless of gender, found this more appealing than the business language men typically use in their pitches. The emotional appeal made investors more likely to invest.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE