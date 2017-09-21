50
Anne Finucane
Vice Chairman, Bank of America, 65
In addition to running marketing and analytics, Finucane chairs BofA’s Environmental, Social, and Governance committee, leading the bank’s efforts to do well by doing good. She oversaw a record $15.9 billion in clean energy financing in 2016, as well as an additional $1.6 billion of loans dedicated to injecting capital into low-income areas. It’s been a good year for BofA’s shareholders—profits jumped 13% last year, and the stock has surged more than 55% over the past 12 months.