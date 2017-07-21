Jeff Bezos Just Joined Instagram and His First Post Is Epic

Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, arrives for the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Drew Angerer Getty Images

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos just posted his very first Instagram — and no, it's not a picture of his lunch.

The billionaire behind privacy spaceflight company Blue Origin shared drone footage of construction progress on a building where the company's reusable rockets will be manufactured. And on the roof of that building was a surprise: Bezos himself, hanging in a lawn chair and holding a sign that reads, "Rocket factory coming soon."

"Manufacturing facility for the heavy-lift New Glenn launch vehicle is coming along nicely," Bezos said in the Instagram post, which has racked up about 9,000 views in the last 21 hours.

Manufacturing facility for the heavy-lift New Glenn launch vehicle is coming along nicely. #BlueOrigin #ReusableRockets #LaunchLandRepeat #GradatimFerociter A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

In the future, maybe Bezos can share which Instagram filter works best in space.