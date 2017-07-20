Samsung Will Likely Reveal the Galaxy Note 8 in August

Visitors try out Samsung Electronics Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones at a shopping mall Bangkok, Thailand in June 2017.

Visitors try out Samsung Electronics Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones at a shopping mall Bangkok, Thailand in June 2017. Anusak Laowilas—NurPhoto/Getty Images

Samsung will reveal its Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 at a launch event the company sent invitations for on Thursday.

The new phone's predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, was notorious for its battery problems that sometimes caused the phone to overheat or combust, leading to its global recall in September . The invitation for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 didn't explicitly announce that the new mobile device will be the Galaxy Note 8, but it did include a silhouette of the Galaxy Note stylus (and the new model has been rumored to be in development).

Samsung Unpacked invite just hit my inbox. Wonder what new phone they could be hinting at? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/itrdo4L2Ua - Austin Evans (@austinnotduncan) July 20, 2017

After Samsung recalled the Galaxy Note 7, the South Korean tech company's standing in the public eye took a hit —though it released the Galaxy S8 to acclaim in March .

Read More: Here’s the Timeline of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 Recall Crisis

The Galaxy launch event next month will take place in New York City.