Tech
Search
AmazonFTC Is Probing Allegations of Amazon’s Deceptive Discounting
FRANCE-INTERNET-COMPANY-AMAZON
smart citiesWhy Smart Cities Will Have to Get a Lot Smarter
The Empire State Building and lower Manh
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FacebookFacebook Updates the ‘Journalism Project’ to Fight Fake News
#CDUdigital Conference In Berlin
samsung note 8 announcement
Visitors try out Samsung Electronics Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones at a shopping mall Bangkok, Thailand in June 2017. Anusak Laowilas—NurPhoto/Getty Images
Samsung

Samsung Will Likely Reveal the Galaxy Note 8 in August

Julia Zorthian
6:14 PM ET

Samsung will reveal its Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 at a launch event the company sent invitations for on Thursday.

The new phone's predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, was notorious for its battery problems that sometimes caused the phone to overheat or combust, leading to its global recall in September. The invitation for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 didn't explicitly announce that the new mobile device will be the Galaxy Note 8, but it did include a silhouette of the Galaxy Note stylus (and the new model has been rumored to be in development).

After Samsung recalled the Galaxy Note 7, the South Korean tech company's standing in the public eye took a hit—though it released the Galaxy S8 to acclaim in March.

Read More: Here’s the Timeline of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 Recall Crisis

The Galaxy launch event next month will take place in New York City.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE