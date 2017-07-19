Data Sheet—Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Good morning again from Aspen, Colo., where once again I will apologize for my brevity. Our day was long—from early breakfasts through all-day panels to an evening of schmoozing—so I'll give a few highlights with supportive links and a promise to reflect more when we're done.

Brian Cornell, CEO of Target , appropriated the word "and" to convey his strategy of bricks (physical stores) and clicks (e-commerce). It felt like Brad Garlinghouse’s famous criticism of Yahoo as being too much like peanut butter: spread too thin.

Jamie Miller, who runs GE's rail-focused transportation business, epitomized a manager playing long ball . On the one hand, she is fighting hard to drag GE's locomotive business into the digital era. On the other hand, she said truly disruptive technologies could be 20 to 30 years out.

Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon’s $120-billion-plus retail businesses, wowed the crowd with his description of how Amazon focuses on multiple businesses simultaneously, avoids short-term thinking, and applies a spirit of invention to everything it does. (Did you know Amazon has something called a Treasure Truck, a rolling bazaar of eclectic deals? Neither did I.) Wilke also not-so-convincingly said Amazon pays no attention to Alibaba, its Chinese e-commerce rival.

The emotional highpoint of Brainstorm Tech was a town hall-style session on fixing inequality in Silicon Valley , hosted by Bloomberg TV's Emily Chang. Carnegie Mellon leadership development expert Leanne Meyer explained the deficiencies of unconscious bias training. (The effects tend to wear off.) Nicole Farb, a former banker and current tech entrepreneur, said Wall Street is far better on equality than Silicon Valley. And Christa Quarles, CEO of OpenTable, literally called bullshit on the assertion that women in Silicon Valley don’t help each other out.

I have a lot more to share, and I'll do it soon.

