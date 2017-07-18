Tech
Search
Western DigitalWestern Digital’s CEO Is Meeting With Japanese Officials Over Toshiba
A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California
AppleApple Now Lets Customer Support Reps Respond to App Store Reviews
App Store Redesign
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
fidelityFidelity Slashes the Valuation of Pinterest Stock
Pinterest Said To Be Raising Funding At $11 Billion Valuation
Fortune 500

IBM’s Revenue Continues Its Slide and Watson Can’t Figure Out How to Stop It

Reuters
4:59 PM ET

IBM's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates as growth slowed in its higher-margin businesses that include cloud and artificial intelligence services, while demand for its legacy technology services fell.

Shares of the Dow component were down 2% at $150.78 in after-market trading on Tuesday.

Armonk, New York-based IBM has in recent years shifted focus to pockets of growth across its business—areas such as cloud, cybersecurity and data analytics—to counter a slowdown in its hardware and software businesses.

Revenue from these initiatives, which IBM (ibm) calls "strategic imperatives," rose 5% in the second quarter ended June 30. But the growth was slower than the double-digit percentage increases that the businesses had posted in the past several quarters, which could add to concerns about the pace of IBM's turnaround.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

However, revenue from "strategic imperatives" rose 11% to $34.1 billion over the past 12 months, the company said.

Revenue in IBM's technology services and cloud platforms business—its largest—fell 5.1% to $8.41 billion. Analysts on average had expected $8.58 billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Total revenue dipped 4.7% to $19.29 billion, marking the steepest fall in in five quarters. IBM has not posted growth in annual revenue since 2011.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $19.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

IBM's net income fell to $2.33 billion, or $2.48 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.50 billion, or $2.61 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, IBM earned $2.79 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, beating analysts' estimates of $2.74.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE