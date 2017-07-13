CEO Daily: Thursday, 13th July

Top News

• Yellen Sends Stocks to New Highs

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen told Congress that the U.S. economy is in good enough shape to cope with higher interest rates but said the key Fed Funds rate “would not have to rise all that much further” to reach a neutral level that neither encourages nor discourages economic activity. The dollar hit a six-month low and stocks hit another all-time high on what was perceived as a generally dovish message. They got some further support overnight from Chinese data showing imports and exports running ahead of expectations, a closely-watched measure of the health of the world’s second-largest economy. Fortune

• Wray Rebuts Talk of Witch Hunt

Christopher Wray, President Trump’s pick to replace James Comey as FBI Director, rejected Trump’s assertion that the investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and the Russian government last year is a “witch hunt. hunt.” In his confirmation hearing, Wray said: “Any threat or effort to interfere with our elections from any nation-state or any non-state actor is the kind of thing the FBI would want to know.” Elsewhere, it emerged that the Russian lawyer whom Donald Trump Jr. met in June last year, shortly before his father started attacking Hillary Clinton’s history of e-mail mismanagement, may have been in the U.S. illegally at the time . NYT

• Lula Gets 9½ Years for Corruption

Brazil’s former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in jail. The conviction completes a stunning fall from grace for the man who was Brazil’s first working-class president and who won international plaudits for reducing its acute inequality. Although he remains free on appeal, the conviction squashes the left-wing leader’s chances of a comeback in next year’s presidential elections. Fortune

• Daimler Diesel Fraud Suspicions Grow

Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, is under suspicion of knowingly selling dirty diesel vehicles in the U.S. and Europe for nearly a decade, according to the German Sueddeutsche Zeitung. The company has been on defense about its diesel sales in the U.S. ever since the Volkswagen scandal came to light. In May, it was reportedly looking for criminal defense lawyers in the U.S. after a series of raids at its corporate offices across Germany. SZ said German prosecutors, working together with their U.S. counterparts, suspect Daimler of hiding the use of illicit engine management software from Germany’s type approval body, the KBA. Its shares fell 2% on opening, but recovered most of the ground later.

Reuters