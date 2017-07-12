Tech
Search
SnapchatWe Were There Wednesday
A Snapchat logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration picture
Fortune 500Where AT&T Is Expanding Fastest Mobile Service Next
AT&amp;T office New York City, USA: Signage and logo outside its
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
InfrastructureTrump’s Infrastructure Plan Isn’t Much of a Plan
Uber

Uber’s Head of Engineering Has Left the Embattled Tech Company

Polina Marinova
12:21 PM ET

Another high-ranking Uber employee is out.

AG Gangadhar, the head of engineering, has left the ride-hailing company, according to Recode. More importantly, the tech site notes that Gangadhar was the director of the department buffeted by an allegation of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Five months ago, ex-Uber engineer Susan J. Fowler published a blog post, in which she said she had repeatedly complained about sexual harassment and discrimination at the ride-sharing company, but was ignored or punished. In the post, Fowler also said she had requested to transfer out of her department but, “according to my manager, his manager, and the director, my transfer was being blocked” due to undocumented performance problems. In reality, she claims she had a perfect performance score and there hadn’t been any complaints about her performance.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Following Fowler’s allegations, Uber conducted an internal investigation, in which it reviewed 215 claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, unprofessional behavior, bullying, and other complaints. The company fired more than 20 employees followed by the departure of CEO Travis Kalanick and several other executives.

Although it’s unclear whether Gangadhar’s departure is connected to Fowler’s claims, it marks yet another vacant position. Uber is currently operating without a CEO, COO, president, senior vice president of engineering, and general counsel.

Uber could not immediately be reached for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE