Uber’s Head of Engineering Has Left the Embattled Tech Company

Another high-ranking Uber employee is out.

AG Gangadhar, the head of engineering, has left the ride-hailing company, according to Recode . More importantly, the tech site notes that Gangadhar was the director of the department buffeted by an allegation of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Five months ago, ex-Uber engineer Susan J. Fowler published a blog post, in which she said she had repeatedly complained about sexual harassment and discrimination at the ride-sharing company, but was ignored or punished. In the post, Fowler also said she had requested to transfer out of her department but, “according to my manager, his manager, and the director, my transfer was being blocked” due to undocumented performance problems. In reality, she claims she had a perfect performance score and there hadn’t been any complaints about her performance.

Following Fowler’s allegations, Uber conducted an internal investigation, in which it reviewed 215 claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, unprofessional behavior, bullying, and other complaints. The company fired more than 20 employees followed by the departure of CEO Travis Kalanick and several other executives.

Although it’s unclear whether Gangadhar’s departure is connected to Fowler’s claims, it marks yet another vacant position. Uber is currently operating without a CEO, COO, president, senior vice president of engineering, and general counsel.

Uber could not immediately be reached for comment.