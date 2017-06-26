Tech
Search
Business in the CloudSlack’s Quest to Make Work Easier
CybersecurityCoinbase to Pay Back Ethereum Flash Crash Losses
DisneylandWalt Disney’s Disneyland Investor Pitch Map Fetches $708,000 at Auction
(July 17, 2015) Ð Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown, in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday, July 17. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with "Paint the Night," the first all-LED parade at the resort; "Disneyland Forever," a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt DisneyÕs dream for Disneyland. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
Fortune 500Western Digital Does Not Want This Chipmaker Involved in Toshiba’s Sale
Images Of Toshiba Corp. Flash Memory Products As Company Plans To Sell Its Memory Chip Unit
Fortune 500

Amazon Just Slashed the Price on the Echo Home Speaker

Barb Darrow
8:46 AM ET

Amazon is offering its popular Echo connected home speaker device for $129.99, a discount of $50 off its list price, according to an Amazon announcement.

The offer—which is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET Monday—takes 28% off Echo's list price of $179.99. Amazon (amzn) launched a similar one-day sale last year.

By comparison, Google Home, an Echo rival, costs $129.99.

Echo—powered by the Alexa smart software that gives it voice recognition capabilities—will play music, order a pizza, or contact a ride-sharing service for its owner provided the right apps— or "skills," in Amazon parlance—are installed.

Amazon Echo and Google Home are vying for the smart home device market. Later this year, the much-anticipated Apple (aapl) HomePod will join the fray, although it will weigh in with a heftier $349 price tag.

Amazon, which failed in the smartphone market, recovered with Echo, a screen-free device which has been wildly popular in the home, perhaps the one place where people may not be tethered to their phones. (Amazon has since expanded the Echo lineup, including with a version of Echo that does offer a screen: Echo Show.)

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

As of last month, Amazon Echo had 73% of the market compared to 23.8% for Google, according to research firm eMarketer. But Echo had a head start: Amazon made it widely available in June 2015, while Google Home debuted broadly across the U.S. last November.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE