Amazon Just Slashed the Price on the Echo Home Speaker

Amazon is offering its popular Echo connected home speaker device for $129.99, a discount of $50 off its list price, according to an Amazon announcement.

The offer—which is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET Monday—takes 28% off Echo's list price of $179.99. Amazon ( amzn ) launched a similar one-day sale last year .

By comparison, Google Home, an Echo rival, costs $129.99.

Echo—powered by the Alexa smart software that gives it voice recognition capabilities—will play music, order a pizza, or contact a ride-sharing service for its owner provided the right apps— or "skills," in Amazon parlance—are installed.

Amazon Echo and Google Home are vying for the smart home device market. Later this year, the much-anticipated Apple ( aapl ) HomePod will join the fray, although it will weigh in with a heftier $349 price tag.

Amazon, which failed in the smartphone market , recovered with Echo, a screen-free device which has been wildly popular in the home, perhaps the one place where people may not be tethered to their phones. (Amazon has since expanded the Echo lineup, including with a version of Echo that does offer a screen: Echo Show .)

As of last month, Amazon Echo had 73% of the market compared to 23.8% for Google, according to research firm eMarketer. But Echo had a head start: Amazon made it widely available in June 2015, while Google Home debuted broadly across the U.S. last November.