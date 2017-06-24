Tech
Search
Cyber SaturdayData Sheet—Saturday, June 24, 2017
TechnologyMark Zuckerberg Visits Local Ice Cream Shop in Small Iowa Town
Key Speakers At The Techonomy 2016 Conference
United KingdomBritish Parliament Hit by Cyberattack
BRITAIN-WEATHER
Russian hackingObama’s Response to Russian Hacking: Limited, Cautious, and Frustrated
Obama Holds Bilateral Meeting With Russian President Putin At UN
Illustration for Google's Project Zero
Illustrations by Francesco Francavilla for Fortune
Fortune 500

Google’s Elite Project Zero Hackers Teach Business a Lesson

rhhackettfortune
2:16 PM ET

A lesson to be drawn from my feature, published Friday, on Google's Project Zero, the search giant's elite computer bug hunting squad, is: You can do everything in your power to make sure your digital defenses are up to snuff, but that's not going to help if a key partner is vulnerable. Attackers tend to aim for the weak link.

Google (goog) learned this the hard way when hackers associated with the Chinese government breached its systems in 2009 through a hole in Microsoft Internet Explorer 6. For Google executives, the intrusion provided groundwork that eventually helped justify the creation of an internal unit devoted to scouring the web for flaws in other companies' code and demanding they be fixed. Since Project Zero's founding in 2014, the team has shepherded along a slew of security improvements in non-Google products, albeit not without occasionally clashing with the company's biggest rivals, such as Microsoft (msft), Apple (aapl), and others. (You can read more about the bug-squashing SWAT team's trials and travails here.)

For more on bug hunting, watch:

This notion of the perils of tightly knit networks was on my mind Thursday while moderating a panel on third party risk for the New York information security meetup group. Eric Olson, vice president of intelligence operations at the cybersecurity firm LookingGlass, said he was amazed to see recognition of this bubbling up into public consciousness lately. He cited a recent story in Variety about how hackers had targeted a Hollywood post-production studio to get their hands on Netflix episodes for leaking. Netflix (nflx) may take security seriously, but if its partners do not, then its efforts may as well be for naught.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter, where this essay originated

Another panelist, Shaun Belders, head of Bloomberg's vendor risk assessment program, mentioned that enacting preventative measures can get tricky even within an organization. He shared an anecdote about how he once was placed in the uncomfortable position of having to inform his boss, Michael Bloomberg, that he did not have access to certain company data due to strict corporate firewall policies. In the interest of cybersecurity, sometimes even the CEO gets locked out.

The lesson is simple: Businesses shouldn't leave security to chance. In the presence of escalating digital threats against consumers and corporations—expertly detailed in "Hacked," Fortune's July cover story—perhaps more defenders should take a cue from Project Zero. Go on the offensive. Even if it means holding peers, partners, and bosses to the strictest standards.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE