Leadership
Search
CostcoCostco Stock Suffers Massive Slide after Amazon-Whole Foods Deal
Fortune 500Google’s Elite Project Zero Hackers Teach Business a Lesson
Illustration for Google's Project Zero
Cyber SaturdayData Sheet—Saturday, June 24, 2017
United KingdomBritish Parliament Hit by Cyberattack
BRITAIN-WEATHER
Key Speakers At The Techonomy 2016 Conference
Photograph by David Paul Morris—Getty/Bloomberg Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Technology

Mark Zuckerberg Visits Local Ice Cream Shop in Small Iowa Town

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:35 PM ET

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited a small town in Iowa, stopping by a local ice cream shop and marking another stop on his tour of the United States.

Zuckerberg arrived in the small town of Wilton, Iowa, on Friday.

He posted about his trip on Facebook writing, "In the last generation, there has been a real divergence between opportunity available in small towns and big cities. I've seen many struggling small towns this year, but I've also seen small towns like Wilton that are growing."

Zuckerberg also visited Detroit back in April, The Hill reported. While visiting Detroit, he toured a Ford assembly plant just outside of the city.

The country-wide tour is part of a New Year's resolution he made this year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE