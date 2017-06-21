Tech
Rachel King
7:54 AM ET

For a young, private company valued at nearly $70 billion, Uber has seen seemingly years worth of controversy and upheaval within the span of a few months.

After announcing he was taking a leave of absence from the company he co-founded in 2009, Travis Kalanick announced overnight that he is resigning as Uber's chief executive officer after a group of shareholders requested he step aside from the top leadership spot entirely.

There is no obvious successor to Kalanick, who will remain on the company's board, and there are so many other gaps in the leadership chain that is no longer a passing joke on Twitter questioning who is running the San Francisco-based business.

Related: Here Are All the Top-Level Vacancies at Uber Right Now

But in the months leading up to Kalanick's, plenty of other people had already left Uber, some on bad terms and others on worse terms.

Given that the count totals well more than a dozen now since just February, it might be hard to keep track. Here's a rundown to refresh your memory.

  • February 27: Amit Singhal, senior vice president of engineering
  • March 3: Ed Baker, vice president of product and growth
  • March 3: Charlie Miller, senior engineer, autonomous driving unit
  • March 8: Gary Marcus, head of Uber's artificial intelligence labs
  • March 15: Raffi Krikorian, director of Uber's Advanced Technologies Center
  • March 19: Brian McClendon, vice president of maps and business
  • March 19: Jeff Jones, President
  • April 11: Rachel Whetstone, head of communications
  • April 17: Sherif Marakby, vice president of global vehicle programs
  • May 23: Jim Callaghan, general counsel for Uber in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
  • May 25: Josh Mohrer, general manager of Uber's New York operations
  • May 30: Anthony Levandowski, head of the self-driving car unit
  • June 12: Emil Michael, senior vice president of business
  • June 13: David Bonderman, board member
  • June 21: Travis Kalanick, CEO

Many of these departures stem from the allegations and investigations surrounding a toxic company culture, confirmed by former Attorney General Eric Holder's report and recommendations last week.

But Levandowski's departure likely has much more to do with another problem for Uber that some industry watchers warn could be the company's real undoing. That is Uber's ongoing court battle with Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car unit, where Levandowski used to work before he jumped to Uber last year—spurring an IP lawsuit potentially worth billions of dollars to begin with. Levandowski actually stepped down as head of the department in April, but only left the company at the end of May.

Follow FORTUNE