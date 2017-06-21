Everyone Who Has Left Uber in the Last Few Months Before Travis Kalanick’s Resignation

For a young, private company valued at nearly $70 billion , Uber has seen seemingly years worth of controversy and upheaval within the span of a few months.

After announcing he was taking a leave of absence from the company he co-founded in 2009, Travis Kalanick announced overnight that he is resigning as Uber's chief executive officer after a group of shareholders requested he step aside from the top leadership spot entirely.

There is no obvious successor to Kalanick, who will remain on the company's board, and there are so many other gaps in the leadership chain that is no longer a passing joke on Twitter questioning who is running the San Francisco-based business.

But in the months leading up to Kalanick's, plenty of other people had already left Uber, some on bad terms and others on worse terms.

Given that the count totals well more than a dozen now since just February, it might be hard to keep track. Here's a rundown to refresh your memory.

Many of these departures stem from the allegations and investigations surrounding a toxic company culture , confirmed by former Attorney General Eric Holder's report and recommendations last week.

But Levandowski's departure likely has much more to do with another problem for Uber that some industry watchers warn could be the company's real undoing. That is Uber's ongoing court battle with Waymo , Alphabet's self-driving car unit, where Levandowski used to work before he jumped to Uber last year—spurring an IP lawsuit potentially worth billions of dollars to begin with. Levandowski actually stepped down as head of the department in April, but only left the company at the end of May.