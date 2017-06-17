Retail
Search
USA Energy SiemensCheap Solar Power Could Gut the Global Coal Industry by 2040
AirlinesEl Al Responds to Report Labeling It Dirtiest and Noisiest Airline
ISRAEL-TRANSPORT-ECONOMY-AIRPORT
SpaceXIs SpaceX Undercutting the Competition Even More Than Anyone Thought?
SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk
StarbucksStarbucks Customer Says She Was Mocked for Wearing a Donald Trump Shirt
Food

Alice Waters to Jeff Bezos: ‘Unprecedented Opportunity to Change Our Food System’

Andrew Nusca
2:25 PM ET

"If you know about food," Fortune's Daniel Okrent wrote in 2007, "you know about Alice Waters and her restaurant," Chez Panisse.

The owner of the Berkeley, Calif. restaurant has been called the mother of American food, and for good reason. Her insistence on sustainable local agriculture set her apart in the 1970s; so did her business approach.

"If you want to know how not to run a business, you could study Waters' methodology," Okrent wrote. "Disregard your investors. Eschew financial controls. Tolerate the disappearance (largely down the throats of your staff) of as many as 500 bottles of wine in a single month. Spend half your time away from your office, flying around the nation to promote sustainable agriculture. Serve film director Werner Herzog a well-cooked shoe for dinner."

So it's unsurprising that Waters might have something to say when it comes to Amazon's blockbuster $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods. In Amazon, you have a retailing giant led by what some may call an enigmatic turbo-capitalist, Jeff Bezos; in Whole Foods, you have a pricey natural foods purveyor led by an occasionally cantankerous realist, John Mackey.

On the day of the deal, Waters weighed in on Twitter, suggesting that Amazon use its largesse for good:

Dear Jeff Bezos,

With the acquisition of Whole Foods—and the ubiquitous network of Amazon–you have an unprecedented opportunity to change our food system overnight: It is time to demand that produce comes from farmers who are taking care of the lang, to require meat and seafood to come from operations that are not depleting natural resources, and to support the entrepreneurial endeavors of those American farmers and food makers who do not enjoy federal subsidies. They have the same amazing spirit that propelled you and John Mackey to success. It's time to do the right thing for our country, our farmers, and our planet. And we are all here to help you do it!

With hopefulness,
Alice Waters

Given the enormous national network of physical stores that Whole Foods enjoys, she's not wrong.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE