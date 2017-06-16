Finance
Search
Fortune 500Amazon’s Whole Foods Buy Could Be Good News for Cloud Business
productsTrader Joe’s Recalls Granola Products Over Listeria Concerns
Company Signs
AmazonWhat Amazon’s Whole Foods Deal Means For The Future of Grocery
Inside A Whole Foods Market As Sushi-Loving Fans Are Seen As Key To Turnaround
Whole FoodsWhole Foods Sells to Amazon to Shake Off ‘Greedy Bastard’ Activists
Key Speakers At The 2016 Milken Conference
Stocks

Amazon’s $13.7 Billion Whole Foods Deal Just Made Grocery Stocks Plunge

Lucinda Shen
10:47 AM ET

Jitters shot though grocery store investors after Amazon announced that it would acquire Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion on Friday.

In reaction to the news, shares of largely brick-and-mortar retailers already threatened by Amazon's dominance in e-commerce opened significantly lower in trading Friday. Target opened 12% lower, Walmart was down 5%, Costco was down 6%, while SuperValu had fallen 19.95% on the news. Kroger also fell 15%, making it the worst performing stock on the S&P 500 and extending its losses from a day earlier when the company reported declines in first quarter profits.

In total, those five grocery chains shed about $26.7 billion in market capitalization between the market's close Thursday and Friday morning, as investors worried that Amazon deeper push into the industry could be a death knell for some.

Amazon was up about 3% in trading Friday, while Whole Foods was up 27% to just below the $42 per share Amazon will be paying to buy the grocery chain.

But Kroger's market capitalization fell to $19.4 billion, Walmart's fell to $222.7 billion, Target's dropped to $13.4 billion, Costco to $74 billion, and SuperValu to $888.8 million.

The worries weren't just contained to U.S. markets. Some investors in the U.K. and Europe also saw the purchase as a sign that Amazon could take its grocery ambitions global. Shares of French retailer Carrefour fell sharply on the news, about 4%, while in London, Tesco shed 6% and Sainsbury dropped 5%.

But the sell off may not be entirely attributed to Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods. Investors and their outlook on the grocery store space had already darkened during the week. Not only did Kroger's weak earnings report fan worries about the industry as a whole, but major new competitors also stepped into the arena: German grocery chain Aldi said Monday tat it would open some 900 stores in the U.S. by the end of 2022, while fellow German grocer Lidl opened its first U.S. location on Thursday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE