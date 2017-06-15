Here’s How Tim Cook Feels About Apple—and Donald Trump

Apple CEO Tim Cook had some things to share about his former boss—and his current President—in a new interview.

Speaking to Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview published on Thursday, Cook shed light on a range of things, including his desire for Apple to remember and honor Steve Jobs. He went on to discuss Apple's new smart home hub HomePod, and why he believes it could be an attractive addition to the smart home.

Soon after, Cook turned his attention to President Donald Trump, as well as critics who might say Apple ( aapl ) is losing its innovation edge.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Here's a deeper dive into Tim Cook's latest talk with Bloomberg Businessweek:

Cook said that he doesn't think about his legacy at Apple. Instead, he wants Steve Jobs' principles of attention to detail, simplicity, and others, to "be the basis for Apple a century from now."

Cook wouldn't directly answer if customers will turn out in droves to pay $349 for the HomePod. He did, however, say that the smart home hub, which will come with high-end audio for music playback and Siri integration, will "rock the house" when it's released in December.

In his interview, Cook said that he's extremely excited about augmented reality, a technology that places virtual elements over the real world, allowing users to digitally interact with them. He called the technology's integration into Apple's upcoming mobile operating system iOS 11 a "first step."

The Apple chief said he believes the enterprise represents the "mother of all opportunities," suggesting Apple will focus on the corporate world as much as the consumer market to grow revenue and profits.

Cook discussed a tax plan for repatriating corporate dollars back to the U.S. It includes a "reasonable percentage" tax, as well as a tax on earnings companies generate overseas. Still, Cook said his theoretical tax plan includes a credit in the U.S. on taxes companies pay internationally.

On the topic of Donald Trump, Cook said that he and the President are "not nearly on the same page" in some areas. However, he's pleased with Trump's "focus on jobs" and would like to advise the President whenever possible to ultimately help the U.S.

Cook ended his talk with a little reflection, saying critics who worry Apple has lost its innovation edge might not realize that the company is investing in products over the long term. He added that Apple doesn't need to be "first," but it does want to be "best."