Tech
Search
Fortune 500Review: Microsoft’s First Laptop Is Beautiful, But Has One (Fixable) Flaw
US-LIFESTYLE-IT-MICROSOFT
Fortune 500Netflix Limits How Many Times You Can Download Some Videos
Fortune 500Microsoft Claims Its Artificial Intelligence Is a Ms. Pac-Man Whiz
AvonAvon CEO Sheri McCoy Is Expected to Step Down, Report Says
2013 Avon Communications Awards: Speaking Out About Violence Against Women March 7, 2013 - United Nations Headquarters, New York, N.Y., United States
Instacart

Instacart Will Deliver For Yet Another Grocery Chain

David Z. Morris
6:55 PM ET

Delivery startup Instacart will now handle orders for Wegmans grocery story, marking an important new addition to Instacart's lineup of retail partners.

Deliveries will initially be available in suburbs near Washington, D.C., and will expand to a few dozen stores in coming months, according to tech news site Recode,

Wegmans, which has 92 stores in six northeastern states, is generally well liked for its customer experience, large selection, and fresh food offerings like baked goods and sushi. The chain was named America’s favorite grocery store in a 2016 survey, beating out both Trader Joe’s and Publix.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Instacart, which charges $5.99 per delivery plus marks ups on certain delivered items has, until recently focused on delivering groceries for higher-end retailers like Whole Foods. Generally, those customers more willing to pay extra for the convenience.

Instacart's partnership with Wegmans comes as it pushes to expand to new areas, using money, in part, that it raised from a $400 million investment round in March. The company hopes to add deliveries in more than 100 new cities by the end of this year, up from just 35 in March. Next year, Instacart says it hopes to serve 80% of U.S. households. Recently added retail partners include Texas-based HEB and Food Lion, which largely operates in mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states.

For more about grocery stores, watch:

The push comes after claims by Instacart that it has figured out how to operate profitably in what is fundamentally a labor-intensive and low-margin business. As Fortune reported early last year, that formula involves using algorithms to help shoppers work efficiently. But it has also included cuts to driver and shopper pay and a controversial decision to implement a “service fee” that shifted some worker tips into company revenue.

As Instacart expands, restaurant-delivery startup GrubHub has also seen steady expansion and revenue growth. But several other food-delivery startups have folded or restructured recently, suggesting that while there’s plenty of demand, it's difficult to make money.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE