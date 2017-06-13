Leadership
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate about Russia investigations.  Olivier Douliery-Pool—Getty Images
jeff sessions

Watch Live: Jeff Sessions Follows James Comey in Testifying Before Senate on Russia

Yifan Wang
6:00 AM ET

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the latest public testimony as multiple investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 election move forward.

Sessions, a surrogate for President Donald Trump during the campaign, recused himself in early March from all investigations related to Russia and the 2016 election, it emerged that he had met at least twice with the Russian ambassador in 2016 and failed to acknowledge those contacts during his confirmation hearing.

But Former FBI Director James Comey, in his own testimony before the same Senate panel last week, suggested there had been information “that would make [Sessions'] continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” raising the possibility of more revelations to come.

Sessions is expected to speak at about 2 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.

Follow FORTUNE