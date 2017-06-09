President Donald Trump used a bit of theatrics to illustrate how red tape can delay the construction of roads, bridges, and mass transit projects during a final meeting for the White House's so-called "infrastructure week ."

Speaking at the Department of Transportation following a "Roads, Rails and Regulatory Relief Roundtable" meeting, Trump walked across the stage to a pile of oversized binders full of policy paperwork. He flipped through the pages showing one of the binder's lengths before tossing it on the floor, where it landed with a loud thud.

"Look, nobody's going to read it," Trump said as he flipped through another book. "Except for the consultants who get a fortune."

The president argued that the oversized binders could be replaced by just a few simple pages and be just good. He then vowed to streamline the approval process in order to build projects at an expedited rate.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts, with a handful of users suggesting the props were the "new binders full of women " the line Mitt Romney infamously used when answering a question about workplace inequality during the second presidential debate in 2012.

PRIEBUS: Make sure you use the SMALL BINDERS so his HANDS LOOK NORMAL SIZED.

SPICER: Got it. Big binders.

PRIEBUS. Good. Wait—

SPICER: gtg! pic.twitter.com/AIZ9ICDbyi - Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) June 9, 2017

Binders full of women was so 2012. Now we have binders full of regulations! And they get thrown on the floor! https://t.co/SaBO4Bzhfd - Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) June 9, 2017

Trump drops a binder full of regulations on the floor. Where are the Mitt Romney jokes? - Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 9, 2017

Somewhere in the Trump WH is an intern whose job is to put together binders worth of blank papers to be used as props. - Kragar (@Kragar_LGF) June 9, 2017

Romney: binders full of women



trump: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/nY1iFDcaF7 - william steakin (@wsteaks) June 9, 2017

In order to improve efficiency, Trump said that he would create a council to ensure the approval of "desperately-needed infrastructure." The council would then work to improve transparency "by creating a new online dashboard allowing everyone to easily track major projects through every stage of the approval process." He did something similar with the American Technology Council , which Trump created to help government modernize and improve IT infrastructure.

It's worth noting that the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council — a commission established in 2015 with a nearly identical function — already exists. It remains unclear how Trump's version would differ.