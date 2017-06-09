Watch Live: Apple CEO Tim Cook Delivers MIT Commencement Speech

Tech
Fortune Staff
7:52 AM ET

Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) commencement speech Friday morning.

“Apple stands at the intersection of liberal arts and technology, and we’re proud to have many outstanding MIT graduates on our team,” Cook said in a statement. “We believe deeply that technology can be a powerful force for good, and I’m looking forward to speaking to the Class of 2017 as they look ahead to making their own mark on the world.”

“Mr. Cook’s brilliance as a business leader, his genuineness as a human being, and his passion for issues that matter to our community make his voice one that I know will resonate deeply with our graduates,” MIT President L. Rafael Reif said.

The ceremony begins at 10 am ET, and Cook is due to speak around 10:50 a.m. Watch live above.

