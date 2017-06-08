Luxury
Apple

The Starting Bid for These Vintage Apple Sneakers Is $15,000

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:08 AM ET

A pair of vintage Apple sneakers from the 1990s are being auctioned with the starting bid listed at $15,000.

Heritage Auctions is selling the pair of sneakers — a size 9 1/2 — online until June 11.

While Apple is better known for creating computers, phones and the industry-changing iPod, these sneakers were made "exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s," according to the listing. The Apple shoes are white and emblazoned with the company's old rainbow-colored Macintosh logo.

Heritage Auctions notes that the shoes have been authenticated by StockX, which specializes in verifying the authenticity of highly sought after sneakers. The item is valued at an estimated $30,000.

Anyone interested can bid online for the rare shoes.

