CEO Daily: Wednesday, 7th June

Top News

• Uber Fires 20 After Harassment Probe

Uber fired over 20 employees in connection with its investigation into harassment and discrimination, a number that appears consistent with accusations of systematic problems with the company’s culture. Another 31 are in counseling or training, and seven more have received written warnings. It’s not clear how high up the buck stopped. The NYT and Bloomberg reported that some of those fired were senior management, but Uber isn’t expected to give public details until next week. Ahead of that, Uber burnished its diversity credentials with the appointment of Bozoma Saint John , the Ghanaian-born head of global consumer marketing at Apple Music, as chief brand officer, and Harvard Professor Frances Frei as head of leadership and strategy. Fortune

• Amazon Abandons Its Neutrality

With its exponentially-growing streaming service Prime and its ubiquitous e-store, Amazon is the kind of player that stands to benefit more than most from the end of Net Neutrality. Internet providers, you would think, would be falling over themselves to offer its sites the kind of “fast lane” currently banned by the FCC. What to make, then, of its decision to sign up to a nationwide ‘Day of Action’ in defense of the current arrangements? It’s the first of the big tech firms to come out openly and strongly in such a manner. Jeff Bezos is clearly hoping to set an example that his peers will follow. If they do, it will open another fault line between the country’s most dynamic sector and the administration, to add to the ongoing spat over Climate Change policy. Fortune

• Trump Backs Gulf Move Against Qatar

President Donald Trump publicly backed Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE in their dispute with Qatar, appearing on Twitter to accept their arguments that it was chiefly responsible for sponsoring terror in the Middle East. While Trump traced the move back to his recent trip to the region, Reuters reported State Department officials as saying that they had no advance warning of the decision by six countries at the weekend to sever ties with the Emirate and blockade it. Elsewhere, the Pentagon praised Qatar for its “enduring commitment to regional security” and for hosting U.S. forces. The UAE has threatened anyone publishing expressions of sympathy with Qatar with up to 15 years in jail, strengthening suspicions that the move is motivated at least party by a desire to stifle domestic dissent. Fortune

• At Last, Europe Gets a Bank Failure Right

Santander agreed to take over Banco Popular, Spain’s sixth-largest bank, for the nominal sum of one euro, after the ECB said it was “likely to fail.” Popular had refused to take advantage of Spain’s Eurozone-led bailout to bolster its capital, mistakenly believing it could turn round its bad loan problem by itself. It’s a surprisingly smooth execution of the “bail-in” principles adopted by the EU in the wake of the crisis. All three classes of the bank’s loss-absorbing capital (shares and convertible and subordinated debt) have been written down to zero, while Santander will make a €7.9 billion provision against Popular’s remaining bad loans. It will also raise €7 billion in fresh capital to bolster its own balance sheet. The taxpayer, it seems, won’t pay a penny. If (and that’s a big ‘if’) Italy can match the trick, great indeed will be the rejoicing. Fortune