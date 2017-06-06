Uber Said to Have Fired More Than 20 Employees After Harassment Investigation

Uber has terminated more than 20 employees as a result of its internal investigation, according to Bloomberg . Law firm Perkins Coie LLP reportedly looked into 215 claims and took no action in 100 cases.

The investigation, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, began in February after an ex-Uber engineer published a blog post in which she said she had repeatedly complained about sexual harassment and discrimination at the ride-hailing company.

Uber was due to tell its employees on Tuesday about the findings of the investigation in an all-hands meeting. Bloomberg reports that Holder also reportedly presented his recommendations to an Uber board subcommittee.

Uber members include Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global CEO; Bill Gurley, a general partner at Benchmark; and David Bonderman, the founding partner of TPG Capital. Although Huffington previously told reporters that the investigation results will be made public , a version of the findings is unlikely to be disseminated in order to protect the confidentiality to those who were interviewed.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.