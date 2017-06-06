Entertainment
MSNBC Has Beat Fox News in Prime Time for the First Time in Years

Madeline Farber
11:36 AM ET

For the first time in 17 years, MSNBC has snagged the No. 1 spot in prime time cable news.

The move to the top overall spot in the weekday prime time ratings for the month of May, The New York Times reports, is mainly thanks to network host Rachel Maddow and her show, The Rachel Maddow Show. The liberal anchor and the network as a whole has benefited from a time of great anxiety and unrest on America's political left in the era of President Donald Trump. What's more, MSNBC has been doing well with the key 25-to-54 age demographic. In May, the Times reports, it beat its rivals for the highest prime time viewership on weeknights in that age demographic. That's up 118% from a year earlier.

MSNBC had already topped Fox News in that key 25-54 demographic during part of April, but the May ratings gave MSNBC the top spot in weekday prime time overall.

As for daytime ratings, however, MSNBC is still ranked No.3. But its morning and afternoon audience is growing rapidly. In May, total viewership between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. almost doubled from the year before, the Times reports, far outpacing the growth of rivals Fox News and CNN.

