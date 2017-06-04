MPW
‘Wonder Woman’ Lassos Record-Breaking $100.5 Million in Opening Weekend

Alana Abramson
12:08 PM ET

The new superhero film Wonder Woman raked in a historic $100.5 million in its debut weekend in theaters across the United States — shattering the previous record for biggest opening by a female director.

Initial estimates out Sunday show the film grossed $223 million when incorporating global ticket sales, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Starring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and directed by Patty Jenkins, who is the first female to direct a big-budget superhero film, the movie amassed $38.9 million on its first day in theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously, the highest-grossing film by a female director was Sam Taylor Johnson's "Fifty Shades of Grey," which brought in $93 million when it opened on Presidents' Day weekend in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As of Sunday morning, the film had a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

