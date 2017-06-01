Data Sheet—Thursday, June 1, 2017

NEWSWORTHY

Taking stock. In earnings land, Wednesday was a day for reports from some of the tech companies oriented towards the corporate market. Box said revenue grew 30% to $117 million, more than Wall Street expected. Same story at security expert Palo Alto Networks , where revenue rose 25%. Not so for Hewlett Packard Enterprise , which saw revenue decline 22% to $9.9 billion.

Moving in the right direction. Results also came on Wednesday for a very large but not yet public company: Uber . The Wall Street Journal reported that first quarter revenue of $3.4 billion was up 18% from the prior quarter and its net loss declined 29% to $708 million. Oh, and head of finance Gautam Gupta is leaving.

The future of TV. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings repeated his analysis that traditional cable TV "is all going to move to the Internet-it’s all going to be on-demand." But maybe some people in cable land were finally listening. Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav said his industry needs to develop an $8 Internet TV bundle to compete with Hastings. David Marchese at New York magazine has a deeper read about how show creators are handling the changes.

John Podesta needs a time machine. Google announced it would better protect Gmail users from hackers with new anti-phishing security checks.

Lots of loot. Rumors have been flying about what new hardware Apple might introduce at its upcoming developer conference, WWDC. According to Mac Rumors, the haul could include new MacBook and MacBook Pro models along with a refreshed iPad Pro.

MOAR data. Don't have time to review all 355 slides in Mary Meeker's annual state of the Internet report? Fortune's Leena Rao has pulled some highlights , including that global Internet advertising is finally expected to pass TV spending in the next six months and 20% of mobile searches were made using a voice query in 2016. The full report is also online at Kleiner Perkins web site .

Look, up in the sky. Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank Group , had a vision to combine his OneWeb satellite Internet startup with longtime player Intelsat SA . But Intelsat's bondholders wouldn't go along.