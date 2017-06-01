Leadership
Search
Mastering DataFacebook, Twitter, and YouTube Escalate Hate Speech Removal Under Pressure
Twitter Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Release
CommentaryA Common Purpose for Business
World Map Lines
Most Powerful WomenHillary Clinton Mocks Donald Trump With a ‘Covfefe’ Barb in New Twitter Feud
Children's Health Fund Annual Benefit 2017
TransportationHow to Make Electric Cars Go Mainstream
A Tesla Motors Inc. Charging Station Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Paris Accord

Apple CEO Tim Cook Urged President Trump to Stay in the Paris Climate Agreement

Alana Abramson
7:42 AM ET

Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly joining other business leaders in urging President Trump not to withdraw from the Paris Climate agreement.

Cook phoned the White House Tuesday to tell the President to stay in the agreement, Bloomberg News reported, citing "a person familiar with the move."

But on Wednesday, one day after the phone call, reports began to emerge from the White House that Trump had decided to withdraw from the 2015 agreement, in which nearly all countries pledged to reduce carbon emissions. The only countries that did not join the agreement were Syria and Nicaragua.

The reports that Trump had decided to exit immediately unleashed a torrent of criticism from Democrats, environmental activists, and some business leaders. Trump, however, said that he would officially announce his decision on Thursday.

Cook's advocacy for the agreement echoes that of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted Wednesday that he would resign from White House Advisory Councils should the United States withdraw.

"I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain," Musk said Wednesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE