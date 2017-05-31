Tech
Search
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Expected to Pull U.S. from Paris Climate Agreement
US President Donald Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia, on May 29, 2017.
NokiaNokia Dials Up Nostalgia With Relaunched ‘Brick’ Phone
New feature phones from HMD Global
Most Powerful WomenMeet the Female Billionaire Poised to Lead Vietnam’s First Foreign Listing
UAE-DUBAI-AVIATION-SHOW-VIETNAM-AIRBUS
MylanMylan’s Shareholders Fight to Dump Its Board After the Epipen Scandal
Robert J. Coury, vice chairman and chief executive officer o
Best Companies

Why Apple Could Be to Blame for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Don Reisinger
10:31 AM ET

Apple is proving to be a problem for Nintendo and its wildly popular Switch console, according to a new report.

Nintendo is experiencing Switch shortages due to low supply of critical components, like memory chips that store data and liquid-crystal displays, which Apple is gobbling up for its own products, The Wall Street Journal is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of the problem. Those sources told the Journal that strong consumer demand for Apple's existing iPhone 7 line of devices, as well as work on upcoming handsets from the technology giant, leave little supply for other companies, like Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch has proven to be one of the year's biggest hits. The console allows users to play games on their televisions, but can also be detached from a dock for mobile play. The device is currently unavailable at major retailers, and whenever new stock is made available, it quickly sells out. Nintendo has said that it's working as hard as it can to get new supply to customers, but it's been slow going.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Nintendo (ntdoy) hasn't commented on why supply isn't ramping up to the degree some might like, and has instead touted the strong demand for its hardware. However, the Journal's sources suggest that Apple, which makes some of the world's most popular products, has far more power in the supply chain, thanks to the massive number of units it orders from suppliers. Apple's (aapl) orders, therefore, are being fulfilled before others, leaving Nintendo to wait in line.

The Journal's sources said that Nintendo could respond by spending more on parts, but the move could push its console pricing to more than its current $299 price—something the company is apparently unwilling to do.

Still, there are no signs of when Nintendo might overcome its Switch's supply troubles. The company has said that demand will likely will remain strong through the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Apple might not present many opportunities for Nintendo to jump the line. The iPhone maker is rumored to be planning three new handsets this year, and many analysts have said that 2017 could represent a "super-cycle" for Apple due to exceedingly high demand for its next handsets.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE