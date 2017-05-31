Sony said it would begin selling its new high-end smartphone, the Xperia XZ Premium, in the United States for $800. Preorders start on June 12 for delivery June 19.

The unlocked phone will be sold online and is compatible with GSM networks, like those of AT&T ( t ) and T-Mobile ( tmus ) . The price is higher than the $725 for Samsung's Galaxy S8, which has the same amount of storage and a slightly larger screen.

But the Sony's 5.5-inch screen is the first with an ultra high resolution 4K display with high dynamic range. There's not much content available yet in 4K, though Netflix , Amazon , and other streaming video players are adding more all the time. New Netflix ( nflx ) shows like Stranger Things are available in 4K, for example.

Sony's Android phone is among the first running on Qualcomm's ( qcom ) new Snapdragon 835 chip set and X16 modem. That means, like Samsung's Galaxy S8 , it can reach download speeds of up to 1 gigabit, although real world conditions make it unlikely the maximum will be reached very often.

Sony has largely been an also-ran in smartphones, but is aiming for a comeback via the "unlocked" market, selling phones online through Amazon ( amzn ) and in stores like Best Buy ( bby ) without partnering with mobile carriers. The unlocked market overall grew 12% last year, according to the NPD Group. In 2016—its first year with the online marketing approach—Sony didn't make a big splash, but sales exceeded its forecasts , Don Mesa, Sony's head of marketing for North America, told Fortune in February.

Still, Sony ( sne ) has made money from the smartphone boom over the past decade largely as a supplier to other companies. Apple ( aapl ) , for example, uses Sony cameras in the iPhone.

Sony's new phone comes with 64 GB of storage and an expandable memory card slot. The phone also has a 19 megapixel rear camera that can take slow motion video at 946 frames per second.