Data Sheet—Wednesday, May 24, 2017

NEWSWORTHY

Drop in the bucket . Target agreed to pay another $18.5 million to settle with 47 states and Washington, D.C. over the massive hacking of its customers' credit and debit card information in 2013. Target has said its legal and other costs due to the breach totaled $202 million.

Snacking on chips . SoftBank Group, the tech and telecom conglomerate run by Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, has secretly bought 4.9% of Nvidia's stock, worth $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The threshold for publicly disclosing such a stake? 5%.

Better filter . The European Council moved ahead with a plan that would require online sites like YouTube and Facebook to block videos that incite terrorism or promote hate speech.

Tracking the trackers . Ad agency Havas created a system called the Client Trading Solution portal to let clients track spending and performance of digital spots in real time. Meanwhile, Facebook said it was testing a new self-service tool called Audience Direct to help advertisers place videos on publishers' own web sites.

I've heard this before . Republican lawmakers' distributed talking points to support the repeal of net neutrality rules may sound familiar. Reporters at The Intercept tracked the document's origin back to a cable lobbyist.

I have a few notes . AT&T is buying Time Warner, owner of HBO, owner of worldwide fantasy hit Game of Thrones . AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson has some ideas for show runners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, including suggesting that cutting episodes down to 20 minutes might appeal more to mobile phone users.