Tech
Search
CEO successionIKEA Has a New CEO
ikea open source sofa furniture hack
Donald TrumpPope Francis Asks President Trump to Be Peacemaker in Vatican Meeting
US-CANADA-RELIGION-INTERNET-COMPUTERS-TED-POPE
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: May 24
united airlinesPassengers Were Evacuated After an Engine Fire on a San Francisco-Bound United Airlines Flight
United Continental Holdings Inc. Operations After Passenger Forcibly Removed From Flight
High Gas Prices, Low Incomes Stall Projected U.S. Economic Expansion
A shopper carries a bag as she walks along Market Street July 29, 2011 in San Francisco, California.  Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Google

Google’s New Feature Can Match Ad Clicks With In-Store Purchases

Ryan Kilpatrick
4:18 AM ET

Google is keeping an eye on what people buy at brick-and-mortar stores in a bid to measure how successful digital advertising campaigns are.

A new feature, born out of partnerships between Google and credit and debit card companies, links in-store purchases to your online identity, CNN reports. That means Google could tell whether you clicked an online ad before buying the product in a shop later.

Companies that Google partners reportedly account for 70% of all credit and debit card purchases in the U.S. According to CNN, credit and debit card companies will send Google encrypted information about store purchases, that can then be compared to collective online profiles of users who clicked on corresponding ads.

Google said that encryption means it cannot see identifiable payment information such as the customer's name or what they bought. The tool also doesn't work for cash payments.

By matching the ad clicks with in-store data, Google can tell advertisers how much real life business their online ads bring in.

Fore more about Google, watch Fortune's video:

Google's parent company Alphabet made $21.4 billion in ad sales last quarter and Google is expected to bring in about $73.8 billion in ad revenue this year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE