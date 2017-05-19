President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office received three times more coverage than any other president, according to a new study.

Trump was the topic of 41% of all news stories, according to the report released Thursday from Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

The study looked at print editions of the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal , and the Washington Post and main newscasts from CBS , CNN, Fox News and NBC. The study also looked at three European news outlets: the U.K.'s Financial Times, BBC and Germany's ARD.

Trump himself was the main speaker in almost two thirds of stories covering him, according to the study. As for outside voices, the study said Republicans were most frequently featured in Trump coverage. "Republican voices accounted for 80 percent of what newsmakers said about the Trump presidency, compared to only 6 percent for Democrats and 3 percent for those involved in anti-Trump protests," the study said.

Despite many voices coming from Trump's own party, most coverage was found to be negative, according to the study, with Fox News providing the most positive coverage, though tone varied by topic.

The most covered topics were immigrations and foreign affairs and defense, the study found, both making up 17% each of total topics discussed. Healthcare made up 12% of Trump-related stories.