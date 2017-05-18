Tech
Search
Donald TrumpIt May Be Too Late to Bet That President Trump Will Be Impeached
WalmartWhy Walmart, Starbucks, and Others Give Some Employees Less Paid Leave
Wal-Mart Dominates U.S. Retail Economy
Donald TrumpTrump Said to Want Fewer Press Briefings and Less Sean Spicer
Sean Spicer
Television‘Last Man Standing’ Could Get a New Home After ABC Cancellation
ABC's "Last Man Standing" - Season Six
Intel Extreme Masters Katowice
Katowice, Poland is home to the largest eSports event in the world—Intel Extreme Masters. Photo courtesy ESL
Facebook

Facebook Will Live Stream Thousands of Hours of Video Game Tournaments

Jonathan Vanian
4:51 PM ET

Facebook wants its millions of users to watch the high-stakes world of competitive video gaming.

The social networking giant said Thursday that it has partnered with ESL, formerly known as the Electronic Sports League, to live stream video game tournaments, also known as eSports.

As part of the deal, Facebook (fb) will live stream upcoming ESL contests in which players battle each other in the first-person military shooter game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Facebook will also host a weekly show dedicated to highlights and interviews with players participating in the Counter Strike tournament.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

ESL, the most popular eSports company, hosts popular online tournaments through partnerships with some of the biggest gaming publishers and distributors in the world like Blizzard Entertainment and Valve. People typically watch ESL’s video game tournaments via online streaming services like Google's (goog) YouTube and Twitch, which is owned by Amazon (amzn).

Each week ESL will live stream 30 hours of Counter-Strike tournaments, known as RankS competitions, via Facebook, the companies said. The RankS competition involves 300 gamers from North America and Europe who battle to win a cut of the $40,000 prize money ESL awards each month. In total, ESL plans to broadcast over 5,500 hours of gaming tournaments, starting in June.

“With over 1.94 billion monthly active users on Facebook, this is a huge step toward expanding the reach of eSports among mainstream audiences,” ESL vice president of social media and editorial Johannes Schiefer said in a statement.

Facebook live-streaming eSports competitions on its service puts the company in direct competition with Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, which are all vying to be the leaders in online broadcasting of gaming tournaments.

For more about technology and finance, watch:

Microsoft (msft) said in March that its Xbox One users would be able to broadcast their video game sessions through its new live-streaming service Beam Streaming.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE