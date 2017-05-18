Tech
Search
WalmartWalmart’s U.S. Online Sales Rise 63%
Donald TrumpRepublican Leader Says He Was Just Joking About Vladimir Putin Paying Donald Trump
House GOP Leaders Address Media After GOP Conference Meeting
QualcommQualcomm Flaunts New Wireless Charging Tech for Electric Vehicles
Inside The 2016 Consumer Electronics Show
NetherlandsThe King of the Netherlands Has a Secret Side Job As a Commercial Airline Pilot
King Willem-Alexander And Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visit New Zealand
Brit Morin
Brit+Co

Verizon Ventures Invested In This DIY Website for Millennials

Leena Rao
7:30 AM ET

Home and cooking website Brit + Co has received a new round of funding led by Verizon Ventures, the venture arm of telecommunications giant Verizon.

Founded by former Apple and Google employee Brit Morin, Brit + Co is a hybrid of online content and e-commerce. It features DIY tips, projects, and recipes in addition selling merchandise like jewelry and home decor items. Brit & Co's audience is mostly women in their 20s and 30s. Morin herself has been dubbed as “Silicon Valley’s would-be Martha Stewart."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Brit + Co makes money by selling craft kits, through online advertising, and charging for online classes. In fact, in the past year, Brit + Co started selling its DIY kits in stores of retail giant Target.

The company also offers more than 100 paid online classes ranging from calligraphy to online coding to how to start a business. Morin declined to reveal exact revenue numbers for the company, but said that revenue is "well in the eight figures." She projects that sales will increase 300% in 2017.

In this latest funding round, Brit + Co raised $15 million, bringing its total funding to $45 million. Past investors include DMGT, Intel Capital, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Oak Investment Partners, and Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. Brit + Co also announced that former Target chief marketing officer and former Uber President, Jeff Jones, would become an advisor.

The funding comes weeks after competitor and DIY video tutorial site Craftsy was acquired by NBC Universal for a reported $230 million in cash, according to tech news site Recode. Brit + Co also faces competition from Darby Smart, another venture-backed video tutorial site aimed at the millennial generation, along with Gwyneth Paltrow's site Goop, and Martha Stewart's online site.

Morin said in an interview that NBC's latest move was great sign about the direction of her business and the market in general. "You're starting to see media companies embrace new forms of revenue," she said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE