Term SheetThe Strange Story of Nin Ventures and Gorbaksh Chahal
Alibaba GroupA Most Important Company
Founder and Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma attends the opening ceremony of the third annual World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town of Jiaxing
Best CompaniesWatch Apple Park’s Construction Progress Over the Last Year
Career AdviceWhy You Must Send a Thank You Note After Every Job Interview
The right thank you note after a job interview can make sure you get called back.
Cable Companies

Media Giants Push ‘Skinny’ Subscription Services to Stem the Bleeding

Barb Darrow
8:56 AM ET

Americans are getting rid of full cable subscriptions at a fast clip. For the first quarter of the year, a record 782,000 customers pulled the plug on cable subscriptions, according to research firm MoffettNathanson.

Many consumers retain cable for broadband Internet access and then turn to Netflix (nflx), Hulu, Amazon (amzn) Prime, or YouTube (googl) to stream entertainment.

So, as U.S. consumers continue to cut the cord on pricey cable TV packages, media companies are coming up with less expensive subscription bundles to stem the bleeding. But not every channel will make it into these new "skinny bundles."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter

As the Wall Street Journal reports, broadcast networks and cable channels affiliated with Disney, 21st Century Fox, and NBCUniversal are often included in new bundles from the likes of Comcast and Time Warner.

But channels aligned with Viacom , Discovery, and A+E Networks are having less success in what is starting to seem like a high-stakes game of musical chairs. After all, a skinny bundle isn't a skinny bundle if it's packed with so many options, each of which adds cost.

So media companies have to get creative. CBS (cbs), for example, last year launched its CBS All Access streaming service, headlined by The Good Fight, a spinoff sequel capitalizing on its longtime award-winning drama The Good Wife.

Related: You Can Now Go Ad-Free on CBS All Access

Customers who balk at spending more than $140 for a full cable TV package may still cough up $15 to $40 a month for Comcast's (cmcsa) proposed Xfinity Instant TV package, for example. This will include the broadcast networks with Spanish-language Telemundo channel and ESPN.

Related: Cord-cutting Reaches One in Five U.S. Households

The inclusion of ESPN is somewhat shocking because, until recently, ESPN and other sports channels were among the few properties many consumers would pay extra for. ESPN, which laid off some 100 staffers last month, is clearly not the cash cow for parent company Disney that it once was.

Last week on Disney's (dis) second quarter earnings call, CEO Bob Iger put the best face on the situation, telling CNBC that live sports remain a "huge driver of consumption."

Disney, which also owns ABC, is seeing "significant" subscription growth for its own streaming services, according to Iger, although it's not yet enough to make up for declines in its traditional TV platforms.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE