Most Americans Oppose Republican’s New Health Care Plan

Protesters hold signs and shout at lawmakers walking out of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2017 after the House of Representatives narrowly passed a Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, delivering a welcome victory to President Donald Trump after early legislative stumbles. NICHOLAS KAMM AFP/Getty Images

Only one in five Americans approve of the Republican-backed health care bill that the House of Representatives passed last week, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll .

The poll, which surveyed 1,078 Americans, found that 21% of them approve of the legislation aimed at replacing Obamacare — while 56% opposed it. Twenty-two percent of those polled did not provide an answer.

The American Health Care Act , which has been touted by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, now faces a vote from the Senate, where it will likely undergo revisions. In its current form, the bill would affect health insurance coverage for millions of Americans, weaken protections for people with pre-existing conditions and cut back on Medicaid protections .

The new poll, which was conducted between May 4 and May 9, found that 64% of voters approved of protections under Obamacare for individuals with pre-existing conditions. And a majority, 75%, said it would be a "bad idea" for states to allow health insurance companies to raise rates on people with pre-existing conditions, according to the poll.

Additionally, the poll found that 66% of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of health care while 28% approved of his work on the issue.

Likability of the bill was partisan. Republicans expressed more favorable views of the health care bill, with 48% of them approving.

The original version of the bill was pulled from the House before a vote in March due to lackluster support from Republicans. At the time, a Quinnipiac University poll showed only 17% of Americans approved of the plan.

The poll had a margin of error of three percentage points.