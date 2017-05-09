Tech
Search
NvidiaNvidia’s Shares Jump 8% on Strong Chip Sales
Inside The 2016 Consumer Electronics Show
Leadership3 Questions You Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Ask in Your Job Interview
Businessman sitting at table blurred in distance, person's back in foreground.
DisneyDisney’s Profit Rises With Help From ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Bill Condon And Alan Menken Arrive At Alice Tully Hall For The New York Special Screening Of Disney's Live-Action Adaptation "Beauty And The Beast"
UnitedUnited Airlines Stock Just Hit an All-Time High
Apple's Ipad Pro on Sale in Tokyo
Shopper is seen using the iPad pro in the Apple store of the High-end shopping district of Omotesando in Tokyo, Japan on November 12, 2015.  Anadolu Agency Getty Images
Best Companies

Apple Extends Warranty For This Problem-Plagued Product

Jonathan Vanian
5:27 PM ET

Problems with a popular accessory for iPad Pro tablets has prompted Apple to extend the free warranty for it.

The extended warranty is for Apple's Smart Keyboard device that people can connect to their iPad Pro tablets to use to type instead of using the touch screen, according to a report this week by tech publication 9to5Mac. Under the warranty, people who bought a Smart Keyboard for either the 12.9- and 9.7-inch versions of the iPad Pro will be entitled to free repairs for up to three years instead of the usual one year.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Apple sent an internal memo to its retail store employees and partner service providers on Friday that said it discovered “functional issues” with the keyboards that need to be fixed, the report said. Some of the problems with the keyboard include sticky keys that cause repeat typing, connection errors, and unresponsive keys.

Apple (aapl) currently offers a one-year warranty for all of its various devices and accessories. The new warranty extends the existing warranty for another two years to cover the Smart Keyboards.

Apple debuted its iPad Pro in 2015 as a more business-friendly tablet that, with the help of a detachable keyboard, makes it more suitable for the workplace—much like Microsoft’s (msft) Surface tablet.

The 9.7-inch version of the Smart Keyboard sells for $150 while the larger model costs $170.

For more about technology and finance, watch:

Fortune contacted to Apple for more information including how many keyboards were affected, and we'll update this story if it responds.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE