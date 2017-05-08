Tech
Search
delta airlinesDelta Cancels ‘Media Day’ After Video Shows Family Getting Kicked Off Flight
Delta Grounds Flights Worldwide Following Computer Outage
VerizonWhy Shares of This Tiny Wireless Startup Are Up 500% In a Month
People walk past a 5G banner during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
TVHere’s Why Sinclair Is Willing to Pay $3.9 Billion for Tribune Media
Consumer Electronics Show Set To Begin In Las Vegas
MPWWhat To Know About Sally Yates
Justice Department, EPA Announce $15 Billion Settlement In VW Emissions Fraud
The Invoke
The Invoke Harman Kardon
Best Companies

This Is Microsoft’s Response to Amazon Echo and Google Home

Jonathan Vanian
3:13 PM ET

Microsoft is ready to challenge Amazon and Google in the battle of Internet-connected speakers.

The technology giant teased a few more details on Monday about its upcoming Invoke speaker, created in partnership with audio company Harmon Kardon. The new speaker will debut in fall, Microsoft said in an announcement.

The Invoke, which Microsoft (msft) first announced in December, will compete against Amazon's (amzn) Echo and Google's (goog) Home. Like those speakers, Invoke will let people use their voices to cue it to play music, read the news, and schedule reminders.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Whereas Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant digital voice recognition technologies enable Echo and Google Home to understand and react to human voices, Microsoft’s Cortana will power the Invoke. Big tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have invested millions of dollars in their respective digital assistants, which they believe will be a major way that consumers will interact with computers—joining the standard keyboard, mouse, and touchscreen.

Like the Echo, the Invoke resembles a small, sleek cylinder wrapped in a speaker. Neither Microsoft nor Harmon Kardon have said how much Invoke will cost, only that it will be released later this year.

Echo sells for $180 while Home costs $130.

Microsoft is pitching Invoke’s ability to be synced to its Skype online-phone service as a standout feature that will let users make calls to cell phones, landlines and other Skype-enabled devices, the company said in a blog post. Currently, Echo and Home are unable to make phone calls, but it’s likely they eventually will be able to with both Amazon and Google investing in their own voice messaging services like Amazon Chime and Google Hangouts for business customers, and Duo for consumers.

Amazon’s Echo currently accounts for 70% of market share for the voice-controlled speaker market, followed by Google, which has 23.8%, according to research firm eMarketer.

For more about technology and finance, watch:

Besides Microsoft, Apple is also reportedly looking to build its own Internet-connected speaker. Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller recently hinted that the tech giant is thinking about incorporating its Siri digital assistant into a so-called smart home hub.

About Echo, Schiller said, "if you don't have something nice to say, say nothing at all."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE