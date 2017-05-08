Apple Confirms It’s Reducing Commission Rates for App Store Affiliates

Apple has clarified that its affiliates' commission rates for all iOS in-app purchases will be reduced to 2.5% globally.
The announcement backtracks from previous reports in April that claimed the company would cut all commission rates for partners—be it for in-app purchases on either Mac or iPhone— from 7% to 2.5%. According to Apple, only in-app iOS purchases will see a rate cut.
Partners signed to the iTunes Affiliate Program— such as websites that link to iOS or Mac apps— receive payouts when someone clicks one of their links and makes a purchase. According to the Verge, its unclear why Apple backtracked, but suggests that uproar from affiliate partners in April might have affected the company's decision.