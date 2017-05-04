Tech
Search
LeadershipLinkedIn Exec: You Should Never Take ‘Maybe’ for an Answer at Work
UberUber Is Under Investigation By the Justice Department
Uber Shows Taxis Never Same As Smartphones Roil U.S. Industry
San Bernardino shootingFamilies of San Bernardino Shooting Sue Facebook, Google, Twitter
Community Mourns As Investigation Continues Into San Bernardino Mass Shooting
AHCAThese 50 Health Issues Count as Pre-Existing Conditions
medicine blister in pastel background
GERMANY-US-ECONOMY-RETAIL-LABOUR-AMAZON
JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
Amazon

Amazon Just Lost This Key Executive

Leena Rao
May 04, 2017

Amazon is losing an executive in a key area of its e-commerce business: fashion.

Cathy Beaudoin, an eight-year veteran of the company and the person in charge of its fashion vertical, is leaving the e-commerce juggernaut.

"Given the momentum of the business and strength of the team, she’s decided now is the right time to pass the baton," Amazon said in a statement.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Under Beaudoin's direction, Amazon (“amzn”) has been trying to push into the fashion world to draw more customers to its already massive marketplace. For example, it acquired fashion sites Shopbop, MyHabit, and East Dane. It also debuted a live, daily show last year dedicated to fashion and beauty called Style Code Live. In 2012, Amazon partnered with Vogue Magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art to sponsor the Met's lavish and star-studded annual costume and fashion gala.

Amazon has also been developing its own private-label fashion lines, becoming more like a traditional retailer. The company launched seven-in house lines, including women's apparel. In the quarter ending Dec. 31, Amazon sold more than 60 million clothing items.

Not all high-end fashion brands have been on board with selling on Amazon. Last year, the chief financial officer of luxury fashion and goods conglomerate LVMH, which owns Dior and Fendi, said there was "no way" it would sell its products on Amazon's marketplace, because the e-commerce marketplace's business model did not cater to luxury brands.

For more on fashion, watch:

Last week, Amazon ramped up its effort in fashion by debuting a new device, the Echo Look, aimed at the fashion-forward crowd. The Echo Look lets users take selfies of themselves without having to use their phone's camera. It also comes with a new service, Style Check, that can compare two photos of what you're wearing and then, using artificial intelligence, tell you which outfit looks better.

There was no word on where Beaudoin, who joined Amazon from clothing retailer Gap, is headed next or a reason for her departure. Amazon said it would name a successor soon.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE