Leadership
Search
2017 Brainstorm HealthJoe Biden Brings Passion to Cancer Fight
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
SenateWatch Live: James Comey Testifies at Senate Hearing
AG Jeff Sessions Holds A Meeting On Transnational Organized Crime
Brainstorm HealthWhat a Top Healthcare VC Looks for in Founders
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
Donald TrumpHouse to Vote Wednesday on Spending Bill to Keep Government Open Until September
Congress Rdp
House Republicans

House Republicans Vote to Change the Overtime Pay Rule

Madeline Farber
8:09 AM ET

House Republicans passed a bill on Tuesday that would let employers in the private-sector give workers paid time off instead of overtime pay.

The bill passed 229 to 197, and was largely along party lines, the Washington Post reports. No Democrats voted for the bill, and only six Republicans voted against it.

While Republicans think the bill will give greater flexibility to employers and their workers, notes the Post, Democrats think the bill undercuts the Fair Labor Standards act.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) was one Democrat who vehemently spoke out against it, tweeting on Tuesday that the bill is a "disgrace." But Republicans don't agree. "I don't think there's anything more powerful than giving them more control over their time so that they can make the best decisions for themselves and their families," Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington said of the bill, according to CNN.

The bill now faces the Senate, where its fate is unclear. Similar bills have passed in the House in the past, but failed to pass the Senate, the Post reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE