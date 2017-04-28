Tech
Apple

Apple Stops Paying iPhone Royalties, Escalating Feud With Qualcomm

Aaron Pressman
7:35 AM ET

Apple has stopped paying its iPhone manufacturers for royalties owed to Qualcomm for the first quarter, Qualcomm said on Friday. Apple sued Qualcomm in January, saying that the royalties were excessive, and will now be withholding payments until the legal battle is resolved, according to Qualcomm.

The escalation forced Qualcomm to slash its financial forecast for its current quarter to account for the loss of about $500 million of lucrative royalty revenue. Qualcomm developed and owns the rights to many cellular and mobile phone communications technologies and its royalty division brings in 80% of its pre-tax profit. On the iPhone, Qualcomm's licensing agreements are with Apple's manufacturers directly, who in turn charge Apple.

Qualcomm's revenue in the second quarter will total $4.8 billion to $5.6 billion, $500 million less than the company forecast two weeks ago, when it reported results for the first quarter and said it wasn't sure if Apple would continue paying royalties. Adjusted earnings per share will be 75 cents to 85 cents, down from the earlier forecast of 90 cents to $1.15 (Qualcomm starts its fiscal year at the end of September, so the revised forecast covers the company's third fiscal quarter of 2017).

Investors will likely take the news hard. Shares of Qualcomm have already lost 18% so far this year, as the dispute with Apple and various regulators around the world have threatened the company's core business model. Qualcomm currently charges royalties for a portion of the value of every phone sold, whether it contains communications microprocessor chips made by the company or by its rivals. But Apple and regulators claim Qualcomm is abusing a dominant market position to extract excessive payments.

Apple (aapl) had withheld about $1 billion of prior royalty payments dating to 2016 sales, but Qualcomm (qcom) offset the losses by withholding equal amounts that it owed Apple under a separate cooperation agreement between the companies. That agreement expired at the end of 2016 and Qualcomm said on April 19 that it didn't know if Apple would withhold further royalties. Now it knows.

"Apple has now unilaterally declared the contract terms unacceptable; the same terms that have applied to iPhones and cellular-enabled iPads for a decade," Qualcomm general counsel Don Rosenberg said in a statement. "Apple’s continued interference with Qualcomm’s agreements to which Apple is not a party is wrongful and the latest step in Apple's global attack on Qualcomm. We will continue vigorously to defend our business model, and pursue our right to protect and receive fair value for our technological contributions to the industry."

The dispute between the two titans of the mobile business broke out after Apple started using modem chips from Intel (intc) in about half of new iPhones last year, instead of buying all its chips from Qualcomm. According to Apple's lawsuit, Apple may pay the same royalty rates—or more—for iPhones that don't use Qualcomm chips.

Qualcomm counter-sued on April 10, accusing Apple of harming its business and breaching deals between the two companies.

