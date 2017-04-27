Tech
These Are the Pieces of Technology Business Leaders Would Like to Get Rid Of

2:49 PM ET

We recently asked business leaders what piece of technology they'd like to get rid of and we received a mixed bag of responses.

Lesley Slaton Brown of HP Inc. said she couldn't easily part with technology, while Melissa Lavigne-Delville of Culture Co-Op, on the other hand, said there are so many devices she could do without. Ryan Smith of Qualtrics said there are some days he'd like to get rid of his phone. Hadi Partovi of Code.org said he has basically stopped using his iPad, so that could be a good candidate. Joshua Reeves of Gusto left us with food for thought, saying, "I think technology is like Pandora's Box, but it's not going to be blocked or stopped. It can be used for good or bad. Almost any technological advance we have has negative repercussions and big positive impacts. Silicon Valley should talk more about this topic—what responsibility does a tech company have to understand the long-term impacts of the products and services they're offering to the people that are affected by those products."

Watch the video above to hear the rest of the responses.

