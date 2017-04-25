Term Sheet — Tuesday, April 25

MONEY-LOSING HOUSE OF HORRORS

Contrarian: The message around Cloudera’s IPO, which is expected to price on Thursday after the market closes, has been yikes . The company was last valued at $4.1 billion; its share pricing values the company at $1.79 at the top of the proposed range. That’s a significant discount. Yikes .

But here’s a different perspective from a site called IPO Candy : Don’t evaluate the success of Cloudera’s IPO based on its last round of funding in 2014, because that round, led by Intel, wasn’t made for financial reasons. Rather, value Cloudera on its prior valuation, which Term Sheet readers might remember happened right before Intel swooped in and plunked down $740 million , doubling Cloudera’s valuation in a matter of weeks. Before Intel’s money, Cloudera had just closed a chunk of funding from T. Rowe Price, Google Ventures, and Michael Dell’s family office, valuing the company at $1.8 billion. By that measure, Cloudera’s IPO, if priced at the top of its proposed range, will be flat. It’s not a great three-year return on capital, but it’s not the money-losing house of horrors it’s made out to be, either.

Unicorn watch: In case you were wondering which stage of the Are-we-In-a-Tech-Bubble-Media-Narrative, we are in, it’s the Apocalyptic Metaphor stage. I made a visual aid:

Yesterday the Wall Street Journal outlined the “haves and have-nots” moment the venture capital market is currently facing, covering the recent series of startup layoffs and shutdowns. And there’s the inevitable investor quote comparing today’s class of struggling startups to zombies. (They’re like the walking dead!”

Many startups spent 2014 and 2015 stockpiling huge reserves of cash to weather what they thought would be a “storm of uncertainty” caused by public market volatility. (I wrote at the time: “ Memo to tech startups: If you want money, raise it now .” How wrong I was – they had another full year of easy money!) WSJ notes that, of 294 startups that raised more than $50 million in the easy money years, 216 are still private and haven’t raised more money since. (To be clear, some may have raised without officially announcing...)

Now, it’s decision time for those 216 companies: Can they raise more money? If not, can they get profitable? If not, can they go public? If not, can they sell?

Brand-name, “iconic” companies can raise more money. Enterprise companies can’t, so they’re going public. Everyone in-between is trying to figure out which option they can pull off.

Pods are the new blogs: As we learned in the 2015 Ellen Pao trial, it is important for venture capitalists to be “thought leaders .” In the past, they’d do that by writing provocative (but not too provocative!) blog posts, speaking at conferences, providing expert quotes in news articles, hosting meet-ups, and tweeting a lot. To help with the workload, many firms hired increasingly sophisticated teams of communications and content professionals. Sometimes these teams ghostwrite blog posts and op-eds for partners, other times they launch full-fledged publications, like First Round Capital’s First Round Review . Now, they’re producing podcasts!

Lately it seems like every firm wants to be in the literal ears of entrepreneurs. Here is a selection of what I’m talking about:

These are just the ones I could find that are produced by and feature VC firms and their partners -- people whose full-time job is to invest in startups and thought lead.

Today, there's one more for the list: LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock Partner Reid Hoffman has announced a new podcast focused on entrepreneurship called Masters of Scale .

Hoffman’s podcast has committed to another form of leadership: It will feature a 50-50 gender balance for its guests.

The pledge reminds me of lawyer Ed Zimmerman’s pledge to only participate in four-person panels if at least one of the speakers was female. He also extended the requirement to professional dinner parties of ten or more. As I wrote at the time:

Zimmerman said he's had to explain numerous times to critics that this does not mean he now discriminates against men and refuses to support them. He's also fended off less ridiculous criticisms around quotas and affirmative action; he says the "what if the best qualified people are men?" question has been used to justify the status quo for decades.

"That is a great way to continue to allow discrimination to persist," he says. "It's just not possible that 90% of the people who are qualified to be venture investors are men, so I don't buy that argument."