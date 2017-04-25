Whole Foods Stock Is Jumping on Rumors Albertsons Wants to Buys It

The mergers and acquisitions rumor mill continues to churn for underperforming grocery chain Whole Foods Market .

Shares of the company jumped 2% in trading Monday and continued to stay in the green in pre-market trading Tuesday after The Financial Times said investors of privately-owned grocery chain Albertsons were considering a takeover.

According to two people with knowledge of the matter cited by the FT, one of Albertsons' backers, private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management , had held preliminary talks with banks.

Speculation about a takeover of Whole Foods first sparked earlier this month, when hedge fund Jana Partners swooped in and bought a 9% stake in the upscale grocery chain. The activist investor was also reportedly calling for the grocer to consider selling itself in a bid to unlock value.

Once a Wall Street darling, Whole Foods ( wfm ) has disappointed in recent years. Shares of the clean food grocery chain have fallen roughly 45% from their all-time closing high in October 2013, while same store sales have dropped for six consecutive quarters.

News of a potential takeover by Albertsons was not so well received by Sprouts Farmers Market . Shares of the company slid 3.34% in trading Monday, and remained steady in premarket trading Monday. Previously, it had been rumored that Albertsons was considering Sprouts ( sfm ) as a takeover target.