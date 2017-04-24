Blinding Us With Science

On Point

Doing the math on Bill O’Reilly

In the aftermath of O’Reilly’s dismissal from Fox News, the Washington Post offers a blistering peek into the Murdochian mind; specifically how Rupert, his sons, and senior executives could justify re-signing the anchor after paying out millions of dollars to make the complaints against him disappear. In a culture that had utterly normalized this sort of behavior, it had become just another straightforward risk assessment. One journalism professor writing a book on media scandals calls out the “pattern of allegations, settlements and secrecy at 21st Century Fox” as a kind of “organizational deviance” which required the efforts of many individuals. “Essentially, the Murdochs made a business calculation as to how much and how long they could get away with all this before the price they had to pay was too great to bear,” he said.

Washington Post

Seven black employees plan to join a racial discrimination suit against Fox

They will be joining forces with two other colleagues who are alleging that they were subject to years of race-based insults and harassment as members of the Fox payroll staff. In addition to being subject to name calling and demeaning language, they allege that Fox News’ longtime comptroller, Judy Slater, demanded that black female employees hold “arm wrestling matches” with white female employees in her office, just a stone’s throw away from Roger Ailes’s office. And that’s just for starters. According to media reporter Gabe Sherman, “The toxic culture, fostered for 20 years by former CEO Roger Ailes, is proving far more difficult to remedy.”

New York Magazine

A Michigan doctor was arrested for performing genital cutting on two seven-year-old girls; a community braces for more bad news

The story of the arrest, which hit the local press on April 14, sent shockwaves through the small but widespread Dawoodi Bohras sect, a Shiite branch of Islam based in Gujarat, India. It has, according to author Tasneem Raja, an estimated 1.2 million followers worldwide. “As little girls, nearly all my female Bohra friends and I underwent khatna , the sect's term for this practice,” she says. (She describes what happened in significant detail.) And though genital cutting has been illegal in the U.S. since 1996, it remains widespread here. Raja was cut in the bedroom of a family acquaintance in New Jersey, in the late 1980s. Raja and her friends believed that the practice would stop over time and assimilation. “We're now in our 30s, and it hasn't stopped,” she says. “Some women our age and younger are still arranging or considering khatna for their own daughters.” The practice is both secretive and divisive. As younger women are speaking out, they risk alienating older women - largely responsible for continuing khatna- who are also victims of the practice.

Mother Jones

Cato Institute: Terrorist acts are overwhelmingly committed by white, right-wing extremists

They reference a recent Government Accountability Office report indicating that far right wing violent extremist groups were responsible for 73% of the terrorist incidents resulting in death since 9/11, while “radical Islamist violent extremists” were responsible for 23% percent. And yet, says this recent piece from the conservative think tank, popular media continues to push the narrative that domestic terrorism is conducted exclusively by “Salafists,” or followers of a branch of Sunni Islam. “That incident-media reporting disconnect is matched by another: the notion that Arab/Muslim-Americans are more susceptible to radicalization, and thus to becoming terrorists,” says Cato. The belief “that there are a discreet set of reliable indicators that will tell authorities who is or is not more likely to become a terrorist,” makes us less safe, not more. Free speech is good. Evidence-free surveillance is bad, they conclude.

Cato Institute

Junot Díaz on America’s fear of invasion

The immigrant experience is at the center of Junot Díaz’s work. So when the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, ( The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, 2007) took the stage recently to deliver the annual Goodrich C. White Lecture at Emory University, he got right to the point . “The simple logic is that when a nation-state begins to talk about a wall, it is by necessity imagining an invader,” he said. “The invasion narrative is one that is deeply embedded in America’s ideals of itself and sense of security,” he said. “For me as a writer, I’m deeply aware that the narratives and the stories that we tell ourselves not only reflect on our anxieties and our fears [. . .] but they also represent desires. And they are, themselves, very dangerous.” The Dominican American also encouraged Emory to become a sanctuary university. Writer Nneka Okona has an excellent review.

Arts Atlanta