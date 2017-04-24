Finance
Now We Know What Yahoo Made on Its Early Snapchat Bet

Lucinda Shen
2:59 PM ET

Ailing internet giant Yahoo was an early believer of Snap, the parent company of disappearing photo app Snapchat.

As of Monday, nearly two months after Snap's initial public offering, Yahoo's stake in Snap is worth about $97.6 million on some 4.6 million shares, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That includes some 2.3 million common shares of Snap, and another 2.3 million shares that are convertible into common shares.

Assuming that entire stake was bought before Snap went public, it would have been worth roughly $35.4 million to $50 million in 2014-15. At the time, Yahoo used a portion of the cash earned from an earlier bet in Alibaba to finance its bet on Snapchat. Speculation was rife then that Snap could be Yahoo's next Alibaba. And while Snap enjoyed the largest IPO to hit markets since Alibaba, its returns have paled in comparison to what the e-commerce giant brought Yahoo roughly two months after its IPO. While the value of Yahoo's stake in Snap has, at most, tripled since Snap's IPO, Yahoo's stake in Alibaba grew 43 times over in the two months after its IPO.

But the fate of Yahoo's stake in Snap will be the same as its stake in Alibaba. When Verizon finally closes its deal to buy the operational side of Yahoo (which is expected to happen in June), the latter's investment portfolio, including Snap and Alibaba, will be left behind in an investing company named "Altaba"— an unfortunate portmanteau of "alternative" and "Alibaba." The funds assets under management will total about $60 billion.

