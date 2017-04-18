Tomi Lahren (center-left) during her Mar. 17, 2017 appearance on ABC's "The View."

Tomi Lahren (center-left) during her Mar. 17, 2017 appearance on ABC's "The View." Lorenzo Bevilaqua—ABC/Getty Images

Glenn Beck and The Blaze Have Responded to Tomi Lahren’s Wrongful Termination Suit With a Suit of Their Own

A counter-suit against conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren was filed Monday in a Texas court by Glenn Beck and his media outlet The Blaze , just over a week after she filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against them.

In their filing, Beck and The Blaze alleged that Lahren had mistreated staff members and violated her contract's terms, CNN reports . According to the suit, the company "had employment issues with Lahren for over a year."

The Blaze is reportedly unlikely to renew Lahren's employment when her current contract runs out in September.

The 24-year-old rightwing pundit rose to prominence during the 2016 election cycle with her provocative and at times viral commentary segments from her show on The Blaze .

The program was removed from lineup at The Blaze last month following her appearance on ABC's The View , in which she appeared to have made pro-choice comments. She subsequently filed her wrongful termination suit.

Last week, she spoke out against Beck during a TV interview. "Let me go. Let me move on," she told the ABC news program Nightline , saying she was "deeply hurt by" and "disappointed in what has happened."