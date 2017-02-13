Term Sheet — Monday, February 13

VENTURE DEALS • Argo AI, a Harrisburg, Pa.-based artificial intelligence startup that focuses on software for cars, will receive $1 billion in funding over the next five years from Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Read more at Fortune .

• Dia&Co , a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based clothing subscription service for women sizes 14 and above, raised $18 million in a Series A funding, the company confirmed to Fortune . Read more .

• CrediFi , a New York-based provider of data and analytics services for the commercial real estate industry, raised $13 million in Series B funding. Liberty Interactive’s Liberty Israel Venture Fund led the round, and was joined by 31 Ventures Global Innovation Fund, Battery Ventures, Carmel Ventures, OurCrowd, and Stax .

• SigTuple , a Bengaluru, India-based developer of solutions for automated medical diagnosis based on medical images and other data, raised $5.8 million in Series A funding. Accel Ventures led the round, and was joined by IDG Ventures, Endiya Partners, pi Ventures, VH Capital, and Axilor Partners .

• Nura , a Sydney-based maker of customizable headphones, raised $4.6 million in funding from Blackbird Ventures and angel investors.

• Bloom & Wild , a London flower-delivery startup, raised £3.75 million in funding ($4.7 million), according to Business Insider. Burda Principal Investments led the round, and was joined by Hubert Burda Media ’s investment unit, MMC Ventures , and angel investors. Read more .

• Trizic , a San Francisco-based platform that allows clients to interact with their financial firms, raised $3.3 million in funding. Freestyle Capital led the round, and was joined by Broadhaven Capital Partners, and Commerce Ventures .

• Float , a Los Angeles-based provider of mobile-based credit applications, raised $3 million in seed funding. Investors include Camp One Ventures, Funders Club, and 500 Startups .

• Bolstra , a Carmel, Ind.-based customer management platform, raised $1.5 million in seed funding. Allos Ventures and 4G Ventures led the round, with participation from Collina Ventures, Elevate Ventures and private investors.

PRIVATE EQUITY DEALS • Stada (DB:SAZ), a German drug manufacturer, received acquisition offers from Cinven, which bid €3.5 billion ($3.7 million) to acquire the company, and Advent , according to Reuters. Read more .

• Smile Brands , an Irvine, Calif.-based provider of support and general services to dental groups, completed two acquisitions: A+ Dental Care , a North California-based dental group with four locations, and OneSmile Silicon Valley , a group of three dental practices in Mountain View and Los Gatos, Calif. Smile Brands is a Gryphon Investors portfolio company.

• Diversis Capital acquired ServicePower , a McLean, Va.-based provider of mobile workforce management software.

• Associated Asphalt , a Roanoke, Va.-based supplier of liquid asphalt products backed by ArcLight Capital Partners , agreed to acquire Axeon Marketing , a provider of asphalts, polymer modified asphalts and asphalt emulsion. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

• The Riverside Company acquired PracticeMojo , a provider of software for dental practices. Financial terms were disclosed.

• TA Associates made a minority investment in Retriever Medical/Dental Payments , a Valhalla, N.Y.-based provider of payment technology and merchant services for healthcare practitioners.

• Ship Supply International , a Miami-based provider of goods and services to the maritime industry, acquired Marine Trading Services , a South Hackensack, N.J.-based regional port logistics business. Ship Supply International is backed by H.I.G. Capital.

• Mercer Advisors , a Santa Barbara, Calif.-based national registered investment advisor firm backed by Genstar Capital , acquired Duckworth Wealth Advisors , a Newport Beach, Calif.-based family office offering investment management services.

• Saudi Arabia's public investment fund said it is not considering a bid for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). Read more .

OTHER DEALS • Heineken (ENXTAM:HEIA) agreed to acquire Kirin Holdings’ (TSE:2503) Brazilian breweries for € 1.025 billion ($1.09 billion), including debt. Read more at Fortune .

IPOS • FDO Holdings , a Smyrna, Ga.-based hard surface flooring and accessories retailer, filed to raise up to $150 million in an IPO. The company plans to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol FND. BofA Merrill Lynch , Barclays, Credit Suisse, and UBS Investment Bank serve as the joint bookrunners on the deal.

• J.Jill , a Quincy, Mass.-based women's clothing retailer owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners , filed to raise up to $100 million in an IPO. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol JILL. BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

FIRMS + FUNDS • Asia Germany Industrial Promotion Capital (AGIC), a Shanghai-based private equity firm, raised $1 billion for its debut fund.

PEOPLE • Bert Kwan has joined Northstar Group as a managing director. Kwan is the ex-managing director and head of Asean private equity at Standard Chartered Private Equity .