Apple CEO Tim Cook: Fake News Is ‘Killing People’s Minds’

The CEO of the biggest U.S. company by market cap , Apple's Tim Cook, is on a vocal crusade against fake news.

After identifying fake news as a "chief problem" in modern society during a U.K. trip last week, Cook said all tech companies should help tackle the issue in an interview with the Daily Telegraph published late Friday.

“All of us technology companies need to create some tools that help diminish the volume of fake news," the Apple CEO said.

Cook added that while he believes fake news will be a short-term phenomenon, right now those who value clicks over truth are winning and false and sensationalist information is "killing people's minds."

In fact, the CEO is calling for a campaign against the issue that involves both tech companies and government.

“It has to be ingrained in the schools , it has to be ingrained in the public,” Cook told the telegraph. "We need the modern version of a public-service announcement campaign. It can be done quickly if there is a will.”