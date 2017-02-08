Economy$400 Million Drop in This Company’s Stock Could Signal Trouble for the Housing Market
Most Powerful Women

GE Wants 5,000 More Women to Launch Their Tech Careers There

Lucinda Shen
8:21 PM UTC

In a bid to hit a 50-50 gender ratio in its technical entry-level workforce, General Electric (ge) has announced plans to hire about 5,000 more women in STEM positions by 2020.

The company currently has about 15,000 in those roles, according to Linda Boff, GE's chief marketing officer in an interview with AdWeek Wednesday.

"The program will significantly increase the representation of women in its engineering, manufacturing, IT and product management roles —a strategy necessary to inject urgency into addressing ongoing gender imbalance in technical fields and fully transform into a digital industrial company," the company revealed in a blog post.

GE also released a video featuring Millie Dresselhaus, a physics and engineering professor who also won a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014, to mark its goal.

According to a white paper published by GE, companies would have to hire roughly 2 million women in engineering and computing jobs over the next decade to fill the gender gap in STEM jobs.

